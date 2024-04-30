Business Standard
Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 500 crore through issue of five-year bonds

The company will pay an annual coupon of 9.03% on this issue and has invited commitment bids for the same on Thursday

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

India's Muthoot Finance plans to raise 500 crore rupees ($59.92 million), which includes a greenshoe option of 250 crore rupees, through sale of bonds maturing in five years, three bankers said on Tuesday.
 
The company will pay an annual coupon of 9.03 per cent on this issue and has invited commitment bids for the same on Thursday, they said.
 
Here is the list of deals reported so far on April 30: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in per cent) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date Muthoot 5 years 9.03 2.50+2.50 May 2 AA+ (CRISIL, Finance Icra)
 
*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues 
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

