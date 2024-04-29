Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AstraZeneca admits Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect

AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause rare side effects, marking an about-turn that may open the door for a multi-million pound legal payout

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines Covishield

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines Covishield (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid-19 vaccine, sold globally under the brand names Covishield and Vaxzevria among others, may lead to a rare side-effect. According to media reports, the admission was made in a legal document submitted to the UK High Court in February.

The company stated in the document that a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) can happen even if there is no vaccination, adding that expert testimony will be required to determine causation in every individual case. It said, “It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known."

Developed in collaboration with University of Oxford, AstraZeneca’s vaccine was manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). As many as 1,749,417,978 doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered in India, in what was the world’s largest vaccination programme from January 2021, according to the vaccine dashboard of the government's web portal CoWIN (as of 10:30 pm April 29, 2024).

The Cambridge-headquartered British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company now faces a class-action lawsuit, which claims that its vaccine caused serious injuries and fatalities.

According to media reports, several families filed complaints in court alleging that the AstraZeneca vaccine’s side-effects have had devastating effects. 

The lawsuit was started last year by Jamie Scott, a father of two, who suffered a permanent brain injury by TTS after being administered the AstraZeneca vaccine in April 2021.

Scott’s case, along with many others’, reveals the severe impact of TTS, which leads to blood clots and low platelet counts.

Speaking to The Telegraph Scott’s wife Kate said, “The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) was caused by the vaccine."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kate has demanded an apology, fair compensation for their family and other families who have been affected.

AstraZeneca's admission is seen as a key moment in the ongoing legal dispute, underscoring potential risks linked to vaccination.

 

Topics : Coronavirus AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon