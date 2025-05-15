Muthoot Finance to go slow on MFI biz amid stress in the segment: MD

Amid stress in the microfinance segment, Muthoot Finance plans to slow its activity in that space and shift greater focus to the gold loan segment, where demand remains strong, given unsecured loans have become harder to access following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tighter regulatory stance, said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.

Additionally, he said that if the draft gold loan guidelines are implemented in their current form, it will increase compliance costs, especially for new entrants.