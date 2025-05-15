Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Muthoot Finance to go slow on MFI biz amid stress in the segment: MD

Muthoot Finance to go slow on MFI biz amid stress in the segment: MD

George Alexander Muthoot says the firm will prioritise gold loans due to strong demand and regulatory pressure on unsecured lending, as MFI exposure is scaled down

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance
George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Amid stress in the microfinance segment, Muthoot Finance plans to slow its activity in that space and shift greater focus to the gold loan segment, where demand remains strong, given unsecured loans have become harder to access following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tighter regulatory stance, said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.
 
Additionally, he said that if the draft gold loan guidelines are implemented in their current form, it will increase compliance costs, especially for new entrants.
 
Shares of Muthoot Finance tumbled 7 per cent on Thursday despite the lender reporting a strong quarter with
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Muthoot Finance gold loans

