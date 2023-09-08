Confirmation

Natco Pharma, Celgene Corp, others sued in US for generic cancer drug

Natco Pharma on Friday said the company and other drug makers have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit regarding a generic cancer treatment drug in the US.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
The Hyderabad-based drug firm along with Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and others have been named defendants by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc, regarding anti-cancer treatment medication Pomalidomide.
The company believes this matter is without merit, Natco Pharma said in a statement.
Breckenridge is the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) holder and distribution partner for the generic product in the US, it added.
Natco Pharma shares were trading 3.13 per cent down at Rs 885.00 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Natco Pharma Pharma sector cancer drugs

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

