Natco Pharma, Celgene Corp, others sued in US for generic cancer drug

Natco Pharma on Friday said the company and other drug makers have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit regarding a generic cancer treatment drug in the US.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm along with Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and others have been named defendants by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc, regarding anti-cancer treatment medication Pomalidomide.

The company believes this matter is without merit, Natco Pharma said in a statement.

Breckenridge is the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) holder and distribution partner for the generic product in the US, it added.

Natco Pharma shares were trading 3.13 per cent down at Rs 885.00 apiece on the BSE.

