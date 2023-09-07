Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Apple risks getting overtaken by bigger AI players, says Needham

The iPhone maker lacks a strategy on generative AI and large language models (LLMs) - which powers services like ChatGPT

Apple, Apple Inc

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ryan Vlastelica

Apple Inc. is by far the world’s largest company, but the trend toward artificial intelligence is poised to upend the power rankings on Wall Street, according to Needham.
 
The iPhone maker lacks a strategy on generative AI and large language models (LLMs) — which powers services like ChatGPT — putting its title at risk, analyst Laura Martin wrote in a Thursday note. AI growth could result in Apple getting overtaken by three other megacaps: Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc., all of which Martin sees as more established players in the fast-growing arena.

All four big-tech firms are currently members of the exclusive club of companies with valuations exceeding $1 trillion. However, Apple’s market capitalization stands at $2.77 trillion and it accounts for more than 7.2% of the weight of the S&P 500 Index. 

By comparison, Microsoft has a valuation of just under $2.5 trillion, while Google-parent Alphabet is at $1.7 trillion. Amazon has a market capitalization of $1.4 trillion. 

chart

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Boeing warns of delay in 737 airplane deliveries due to supplier glitch

India Inc continues to remain heavily import-dependent for inputs

How Micron planned its Sanand project to match India's semiconductor play

Choosing to be non-executive HDFC chair my biggest challenge: Deepak Parekh

Ford Motor gives raise to 8,000 UAW workers ahead of strike deadline


Despite the lead it has over the others, Apple “is not a core beneficiary of the trend toward generative AI because it is not an arms dealer,” according to Martin. She adds that while the company can “protect its best-in-class ecosystem from defections,” Alphabet will eventually overtake it in size, “driven by its Cloud business, generative AI capabilities, and best in class first-party global consumer data.”

Microsoft and Amazon also have first-mover advantages in LLMs, while “late entrants to LLMs are doomed,” Martin wrote. Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet have massive cloud businesses that can run their LLMs in a more cost effective manner, giving them a leg up in artificial intelligence, she said.

Both Alphabet and Amazon have outperformed the Nasdaq 100 this year, with gains above 50% and 60%, respectively. The tech-heavy index, meanwhile, has risen 39% in 2023. Both Apple and Microsoft have also posted strong advances, although they have slightly lagged the gauge’s performance so far this year.

Apple fell 3.2% on Thursday, and it has dropped 6.7% over the past two trading days. The weakness came as China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and state companies.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon