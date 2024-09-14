Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NCLT recalls order on Zee-Sony merger, allows withdrawal of scheme

NCLT recalls order on Zee-Sony merger, allows withdrawal of scheme

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had last week recalled its order passed on August 10, 2023, in which it had approved the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Pictures Networks India

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

ZEE and SPNI agreed to merge on December 22, 2021. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed withdrawal of its order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India and recalled its earlier order passed in this regard.
The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had last week recalled its order passed on August 10, 2023, in which it had approved the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Pictures Networks India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bench observed the parties have "mutually consented" to withdraw the scheme on account of the settlement agreement and the board of directors has passed the resolutions to withdraw the scheme of amalgamation.
 
"Accordingly, this Bench allows the withdrawal of the Scheme of Amalgamation and hereby recalls order dated 10.08.2023 in C.P.(CAA) No. 209 of 2022," said NCLT order, a copy of which was shared to bourses by Zee on Thursday.
Zee, which applied for withdrawal, submitted the Composite Scheme of the Merger Cooperation Agreement executed to give effect to this scheme stands terminated and accordingly the closing date has not occurred and the scheme has not attained any effectiveness.
Earlier on August 27, ZEE Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India announced settling their six months long dispute related to the failed USD 10-billion merger and agreed to withdraw all claims against each other.
As part of that, both had mutually agreed to withdraw all respective claims against each other in the ongoing arbitration at the SIAC and all related legal proceedings initiated in the NCLT and other forums, a joint statement stated.

More From This Section

OIl India, NRL

OIL aims to drill 75-plus wells in FY25 using more rigs, newer tech: CMD

gavel law cases

Oberoi Grp family dispute: Delhi HC injuncts shares held by late PRS Oberoi

LG Electronics

LG Electronics picks banks for $1.5 billion listing of Indian unit

Byjus, Byju

Byju's bankruptcy ruling in US comes as a surprise for Indian official

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

Indian companies shift focus towards preventive care, wellness programmes

Both Zee and Sony had claimed a termination fee of USD 90 million (around Rs 748.7 crore) from each other for not complying to the Merger Cooperation Agreement (MCA) signed in December 2021.
In January this year, Sony had pulled out from the proposed USD 10.5-billion merger with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd citing failure to meet certain "closing conditions" by the Indian firm.
ZEE and SPNI agreed to merge on December 22, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven. Photo: PTI

Demerger of Vedanta's key businesses likely to happen by end of FY25

Go First

NCLT extends Go First's resolution deadline, asks to file reply in 3 weeks

Disney, Reliance

NCLT approves merger of Reliance-owned Viacom18 Media with Star India

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

Peak XV-backed Kenko Health shuts down after running out of funds

Byju's

SC refuses to halt operations of CoC in edtech major Byju's insolvency case

Topics : Sony NCLT Zee Entertainment mergers and acquisitions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon