Nestle India to pay royalty fee to Swiss parent at current rate of 4.5%

Nestlé India will pay royalty to its parent company, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A, at the current rate of 4.5 per cent, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

“The current rate of 4.5 per cent, net of taxes, of the net sales of the products sold by the company as per the terms and conditions of the existing General Licence Agreements with the licensor,” the filing stated.

“Approval of members shall be sought by the company every five years in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations,” the company added.

Last month, shareholders of the company had turned down its proposal to raise the royalty payout to its Swiss parent from 4.5 per cent to 5.25 per cent net of taxes of the net sales over a period of five years.

As many as 57 per cent of the company’s shareholders had rejected the proposal, the company had informed the exchanges.

Meanwhile, the company’s board also approved the appointment of Sidharth Kumar Birla as an additional director and independent non-executive director at the company.

His appointment will be effective from June 12, 2024, for a term of five consecutive years.

Additionally, the board rescheduled the date of the company’s annual general meeting to July 8, to determine the payment of a final dividend, which, if declared, will be paid on August 6, 2024.