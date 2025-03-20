Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / New India Assurance gets Rs 124.98 cr demand notice from Income Tax dept

New India Assurance gets Rs 124.98 cr demand notice from Income Tax dept

The company received an order on March 19, 2025, from the National Faceless Assessment Centre, Income Tax Department, levying a penalty of Rs 1,24,98,58,050

The amount would be shown as a contingent liability in the financial statements of the company. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Public sector general insurer New India Assurance on Thursday said it has received a Rs 124.98 crore demand notice from the Income Tax Department.

The company received an order on March 19, 2025, from the National Faceless Assessment Centre, Income Tax Department, levying a penalty of Rs 1,24,98,58,050 for disallowance of payment made to auto dealers for the assessment year 2016-17, New India Assurance Company said in a regulatory filing.

The amount would be shown as a contingent liability in the financial statements of the company, it said.

Based on the merits of the matter, the company would pursue an appeal before the National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) or other legal options against the order, it said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New India Assurance Company New India Assurance Income Tax department

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

