Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata-backed Air India eyes major widebody jet order from Airbus and Boeing

Tata-backed Air India eyes major widebody jet order from Airbus and Boeing

Air India may be looking to add 30 to 40 jets as Tata Group plans domestic and international expansion

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India | Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India is in advanced discussions to procure a significant number of widebody aircraft from aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus as part of its ongoing transformation under the Tata Group, according to a report by The Economic Times. The deal, estimated to be worth billions of dollars, could involve the acquisition of 30 to 40 jets, with the possibility of exceeding 50.
 
Unlike these previous acquisitions, which were largely focused on single-aisle aircraft used for domestic and short-haul international routes, the latest negotiations centre around widebody jets. These aircraft, equipped for longer-range flights, are crucial for Air India’s plans to re-establish itself as a dominant player in international aviation, particularly in competition with major global carriers such as Emirates, Lufthansa, and Turkish Airlines.
 
 

Air India eyes Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X

The aircraft under consideration include the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X, both of which are designed for long-haul international travel. A clearer picture of the deal's specifics may emerge closer to the Paris Air Show in June, a key event for global aviation deals.
 
Neither Air India nor the aircraft manufacturers have publicly commented on the discussions. However, if finalised, this order would further strengthen Air India’s ambitious expansion and modernisation strategy, which has already seen the airline commit to 470 aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus in 2023, followed by an additional 100 Airbus planes last year.
 

Global supply chain disruptions delay deliveries

Despite its ambitious expansion, Air India is struggling with delivery delays due to global supply chain issues. CEO Campbell Wilson recently stated that these disruptions could last for at least four more years, which means that while Air India plans to modernise its fleet, it will still need to rely on older aircraft for the time being. This has also extended Tata’s original five-year transformation plan for the airline.
 
Currently, Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, are expected to receive around 20 aircraft (both narrowbody and widebody) in 2025, according to aviation consultancy Cirium Ascend. 

More From This Section

LIC

LIC counters Rahul Gandhi, says it's committed to policyholders, agents

Bureau of Indian Standards officials, raid

BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses; over 10,000 uncertified items seized

PremiumFintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Lighthouse Canton plans $150-$200 mn second VC fund, eyes India growth

JSW

JSW to set up 0.5 MMT capacity copper smelter in Odisha by 2028-29

Mounjaro, ELI Lilly

Eli Lilly launches blockbuster anti-obesity drug Mounjaro in India. Price here

Topics : Air India Boeing 777 A350 aircrafts BS Web Reports Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon