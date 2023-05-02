close

NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining: Report

Separately, NMDC is working on plans to export low-grade iron ore to China, the report said

Reuters NEW DELHI
NMDC in talks with Australia's Hancock for lithium mining: Report

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd is in talks with Australia's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd for lithium exploration and mining, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Lithium exploration is at a very nascent stage, but we are talking to Hancock Prospecting for their investments into it," said the source, who didn't want to be named because he is not authorised to talk to media.

Separately, NMDC is working on plans to export low-grade iron ore to China, the source said. NMDC could collaborate with another company to process and ship out the ore to China, he said.

The miner is also expecting to receive forest clearances by June for diamond mining in the Panna area of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the source said.

NMDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company rose up to 1.5% after the news.

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora, Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

