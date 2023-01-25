JUST IN
Business Standard

Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa

The Goa government has started the process of auctioning five more iron ore mining blocks, all located in North Goa district, a senior official said

Topics
Goa | iron ore miners

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Goa government has started the process of auctioning five more iron ore mining blocks, all located in North Goa district, a senior official said.

The state Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) had last month conducted the e-auctioning of four iron ore blocks, with an aim to pave way for the resumption of the state's iron ore mining industry in the state.

The industry, which used to be one of the major revenue earners for the state, had come to a standstill in 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

"In the second phase, bids have been invited for the auctioning of Advalpale-Tivim Mineral Block, Cudnem-Cormolem Mineral Block, Cudem Mineral Block, Tivim-Pirna Mineral Block and Surla-Sonshi Mineral Block, the official from the DMG said on Tuesday.

The last date for the submission of bids is March 27, 2023, he said.

The e-auctioning of the leases would be held through the Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:12 IST

