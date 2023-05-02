Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%



"After a record-breaking year in F23, we continued our growth trend in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57 per cent in April, said Veejay Nakra, president of the Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a 36 per cent jump in auto sales to 62,294 units across the portfolio. The automaker saw a 54 per cent jump in passenger vehicles in April to 34,698 units from 22,526 units a year earlier. According to the data released by the company on Tuesday, the utility vehicles saw a jump of 57 per cent to 34,694 units.



The commercial vehicles saw a jump of 16 per cent during the month. Mahindra & Mahindra sold 20,231 CVs in April 2023. In this, sales of three-wheelers jumped 85 per cent to 5,552 units from 3,009 units last year. The sales of cars and vehicles, however, saw a sharp fall of 99 per cent to just 4 units in April.



The company sold 35,398 tractors in April. This was 39,405 units in April last year. "Our Commercial vehicles registered a growth of 16 per cent during this month and we are optimistic in further consolidating our position in the <3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer," Nakra added.

