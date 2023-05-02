close

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

The automaker saw a 54 per cent jump in passenger vehicles in April to 34,698 units from 22,526 units a year earlier

BS Web Team New Delhi
mahindra & mahindra

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a 36 per cent jump in auto sales to 62,294 units across the portfolio. The automaker saw a 54 per cent jump in passenger vehicles in April to 34,698 units from 22,526 units a year earlier. According to the data released by the company on Tuesday, the utility vehicles saw a jump of 57 per cent to 34,694 units.
"After a record-breaking year in F23, we continued our growth trend in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57 per cent in April, said Veejay Nakra, president of the Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

The sales of cars and vehicles, however, saw a sharp fall of 99 per cent to just 4 units in April.
The commercial vehicles saw a jump of 16 per cent during the month. Mahindra & Mahindra sold 20,231 CVs in April 2023. In this, sales of three-wheelers jumped 85 per cent to 5,552 units from 3,009 units last year.

"Our Commercial vehicles registered a growth of 16 per cent during this month and we are optimistic in further consolidating our position in the <3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer," Nakra added.
The company sold 35,398 tractors in April. This was 39,405 units in April last year.

The exports, however, fell 33 per cent to 1,813 units in April FY24 compared to 2,703 units in April last year.  
Nakra added that the company will continue to keep "a close watch" on the dynamic supply chain situation.
Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Auto sales BS Web Reports

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

mahindra & mahindra
2 min read
