NMDC Limited institutes trained over 3,000 youth in Chhattisgarh

The country's largest iron ore producer has helped more than 2,100 students secure jobs

R Krishna Das
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

NMDC Limited has skilled over 3,000 tribal youth in Chhattisgarh’s worst Maoist-infested areas, including Bastar, a region whose name was once synonymous with deadly violence.
 
The country’s largest iron ore producer has two of its three mechanised iron ore mines located in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Both the mines contribute a lion’s share to its total output.
 
As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, NMDC has established and operates the Polytechnic College at Dantewada and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Bhansi which have been instrumental in skill development in Bastar. Both the centres are located in the worst Maoist-infested areas.
 
 
According to NMDC officials, both institutes play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap and empowering youth with industry-relevant expertise. Aligned with the Indian government’s "Skill India" initiative and in collaboration with the National Skill Mission, NMDC has been equipping the youth of Bastar with skills necessary for employment and self-reliance, they added.
 
Started in 2010-11, the Polytechnic College in Dantewada offers courses in mechanical and electrical trades with an intake of 126 students annually. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including 27 classrooms, 54 labs, 6 workshops, and 9 tutorial rooms, with an overall investment of ~20 crore as of March 31, 2024. In the last four years alone, 346 students of the total 504 have been placed directly in industries, while the rest have entered employment indirectly, the officials said.
 
The ITI Bhansi, established in 1999-2000, provides training in five key trades: electrician, fitter, welder, mechanic diesel, and mechanic motor vehicle, with an annual intake of 128 students. With a recurring expenditure of over ~5.8 crore in the last three years, ITI Bhansi has achieved notable milestones, including being ranked number one in Chhattisgarh and 21st in India by CRISIL.

The officials said 1,200 students have been placed directly so far, while more than 1,000 students have secured indirect employment, significantly contributing to the region’s economic development. Tribal students from underprivileged backgrounds also receive a monthly scholarship of ~400, ensuring education is accessible to all.
 
Beyond technical training, NMDC has shown a deep commitment to preserving traditional tribal crafts such as Bell Metal, Bamboo, Jute, and Tumba art by investing about ~2 crore in training programmes.
 
These initiatives not only preserve cultural heritage but also create sustainable livelihoods, and add a holistic dimension to NMDC’s efforts in the region, the officials said. With a combined total of over 3,000 students placed through its Polytechnic and ITI programmes, NMDC is transforming lives and contributing to nation-building, they added.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

