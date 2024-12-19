Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / No impact of Swiss withdrawal of MFN status to country: Nestle India

No impact of Swiss withdrawal of MFN status to country: Nestle India

Suspension of MFN status under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) is a policy issue between the government of India and Switzerland and is not 'Nestle-specific', the FMCG firm said

Nestle

Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat, said the company was already 'deducting 10 per cent withholding tax' | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday said the suspension of the MFN (most favoured nation) clause granted to India by Switzerland will have 'no impact' on the company.

The suspension of MFN status under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) is a policy issue between the government of India and Switzerland and is not 'Nestle-specific', the FMCG firm said in a statement.

Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat, said the company was already "deducting 10 per cent withholding tax" on cross-country payments.

Earlier on December 11, the Swiss government had announced the suspension of the MFN status granted to India following a ruling by the Supreme Court of India, which in a judgement last year had said MFN status under the DTAA cannot be enforced unless notified under Section 90 of the Income Tax Act.

 

This judgement of the apex court had come in a case related to Nestle, where it overturned an earlier order passed by the Delhi High Court in 2021, which had upheld the residual tax rates' applicability after considering the MFN clause in DTAA.

This has increased the tax liabilities for Indian companies having their operations in Switzerland.

More From This Section

JSW

JSW Infra aims for 400 mtpa capacity with capex of Rs 30k crore by FY30

Semiconductor chips

Micromax, Taiwan's Phison join hands to design storage chipsets in India

Adani group

Adani unveils new campaign as it looks to bounce back from US indictment

Spicejet

Aircraft lessor Genesis to buy SpiceJet's stake to settle $16 mn dispute

Starbucks

Coffee culture in crisis? Starbucks India rethinks its growth brew

"The matter is not a Nestle-specific issue but is a policy matter between India and Switzerland. We would like to inform you that Nestle India was/is deducting a 10 per cent withholding tax, and this has no impact on Nestle India," a Nestle India spokesperson said.

India is among the top ten markets of the Swiss FMCG major Nestle SA, where it has been operating for 112 years.

It is investing Rs 6,000-6,500 crore between a period of 2020-2025 in the Indian market to scale up its manufacturing capabilities and others.

Nestle India, which operates nine factories here and is in the process of setting up the tenth factory in Odisha, had a revenue of Rs 24,393.9 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nestle, IndusInd, Bandhan, Asian Paints from BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows

nestle

Nestle to cut costs by $2.8 bn, boost marketing under CEO Laurent Freixe

Pepsi

PepsiCo, Unilever sell lower quality products in India, finds report

Suresh Narayanan's leadership saw Nestlé India diversifying into categories like cereals and pet care

Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan sees mega cities as pressure points

Nestle

Nestle India net up 8.6% at Rs 986 cr in Q2 as demand remains a challenge

Topics : Nestle India nestle nestle products FMCG Nestle India Most Favoured Nation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon