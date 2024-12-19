Business Standard
Aircraft lessor Genesis to buy SpiceJet's stake to settle $16 mn dispute

The budget carrier, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore amid financial headwinds, has been settling various disputes with lessors and other entities

Spicejet

For the settlement, the airline will also pay $ 6 million to Genesis (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

SpiceJet on Thursday said aircraft lessor Genesis will acquire a stake worth $ 4 million in the airline as part of settling a more than $ 16 million dispute.

For the settlement, the airline will also pay $ 6 million to Genesis.

The budget carrier, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore amid financial headwinds, has been settling various disputes with lessors and other entities.

Subject to the settlement terms being satisfied, SpiceJet said both parties have agreed to withdraw all ongoing litigations and disputes related to this matter at the appropriate forums.

In a release, the airline said it has reached an amicable settlement with Genesis, resolving their over $ 16 million dispute.

 

'Under the agreement, SpiceJet will pay Genesis $ 6 million and Genesis will acquire $ 4 million in SpiceJet equity at a price of Rs 100 per share,' it said.

In September, Carlyle Aviation agreed to convert $ 30 million of lease arrears into SpiceJet equity at Rs 100 per share.

Earlier, the airline had settled disputes with various other lessors, including Horizon Aviation, Engine Lease Finance Corporation, Aircastle, Wilmington Trust SP, Shannon Engine Support Ltd and Export Development Canada.

In late morning trade on the BSE, SpiceJet shares jumped 7.84 per cent to Rs 60.69 apiece.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

