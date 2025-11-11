Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Novo Nordisk cuts weight-loss drug Wegovy prices by up to 37% in India

Move comes in a bid to gain more space in India's anti-obesity market dominated by Mounjaro

Wegovy injections, available in five dose strengths (0.25, 0.5, 1, 1.7 and 2.4 milligrams (mg)), are currently priced between Rs 17,345 and Rs 26,050 across dosages in India. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Tuesday announced slashing prices of its weight loss drug Wegovy by up to 37 per cent in a bid to gain more space in India’s anti obesity market dominated by Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.    
 
Wegovy injections, available in five dose strengths (0.25, 0.5, 1, 1.7 and 2.4 milligrams (mg)), are currently priced between Rs 17,345 to Rs 26,050 across dosages in India.
  With the price drops, Wegovy’s higher doses of 1.7 and 2.4 mg will now cost Rs 16,400, while the price for its 0.5 and 1 mg will be Rs 13,850. Similarly, its lowest
