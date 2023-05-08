close

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First which filed insolvency application has a fleet of 54 Airbus aircraft. Half of them have been grounded for months due to engine problems

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Go First

Go First

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Lessors have made further applications to Directorate General of Civil Aviation to deregister an additional 13 aircraft of Go First.
With these latest applications, the number of planes sought to be deregistered now stands at 36.

Go First which filed insolvency application has a fleet of 54 Airbus aircraft. Half of them have been grounded for months due to engine problems.
Lessors are seeking repossession of their planes before a decision is made on Go First's insolvency application. 

There is a laid down process under rules and the regulator is required to de-register the aircraft from the registry within five working days of receiving the application.

Indian aviation Airline sector

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

