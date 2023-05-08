NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

The National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT), Delhi on Monday sought a response from Spicejet on a plea by the airline’s lessor Aircastle over unpaid dues.
Dublin-based Aircastle moved the NCLT seeking the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the airline under Section 9(application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process by the operational creditor) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
A two-member Principal bench of President Ramalingam Sudhakar and Member Avinash K Srivastava issued a notice to Spicejet to file their reply. The next hearing in the matter is on May 17.
Commenting on the case, a Spicejet spokesperson said, “In the Aircastle issue, notice was issued in the normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are under settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same.”
According to the NCLT website, two more petitions for insolvency resolution proceedings against SpiceJet are pending. The plea by Willis Lease Finance Corporation was filed on April 12 and the one by Acres Buildwell Private Ltd was filed on February 4.
Also Read
Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea
Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC
Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process
'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%
Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr
Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista
Nexus Select Trust raises nearly Rs 1,440 crore from anchor investors
ADF Foods' net profit increases by 72% to Rs 20 cr in March quarter
Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move
Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states
SpiceJet
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y