Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista

Recently, the steel melting shop 2 of BSP fulfilled the requirement of Alloy Steel Plant by casting special grade blooms for use in the automobile sector

R Krishna Das Raipur
SAIL

A man stands next to an advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi, India | Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Three entities of the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL), including Chhattisgarh-based Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), have supplied special desired grade steel for the Central Vista project coming up in the national capital.
Besides Bhilai, IISCO, Burnpur, and Durgapur Steel Plant of SAIL supplied steel for the Central Vista project, a BSP spokesperson said. The SAIL has so far supplied around 34,000 tonnes of steel for use in construction of the project facilities, the spokesperson said, adding that the BSP had so far supplied around 8,500 tonnes of highly corrosion resistant (HCR) grade of TMT Bars for the project.

Steel supplied from BSP includes TMT bars of 25 and 32 millimeters (mm) diameter in HCR grade from the plant’s merchant mill and TMT 16 mm in HCR grade from the plant’s modern Bar and Rod Mill.
Besides dams, hydro-electric and nuclear power projects, bridges, highways, flyovers, tunnels, and high-rise buildings all over the country, TMT Bars from SAIL-Bhilai have also been used is some landmark projects, such as Bandra Worli Sea Link Bridge, Statue of Unity, Agra Expressway on which fighter planes have landed and in several bridges and tunnels in north and northeast India.

The SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant has also been supplying TMT Bars for use in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, famous as the bullet train project. SAIL-BSP has supplied over 190,000 tonnes of steel, mostly TMT bars for use in construction of this project. In December, SAIL-BSP had rolled out 4,000 tonnes of TMT bars in 9-metre length in 16-mm diameter from its modern bar and rod Mill, out of which more than 3,000 T was supplied to meet specific length requirement of high-speed bullet train project.
Recently, the steel melting shop 2 of BSP fulfilled the requirement of Alloy Steel Plant by casting special grade blooms for use in the automobile sector.

Topics : Central Vista Project SAIL

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

