Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.27%)
64912.41 -174.84
Nifty (-0.19%)
19311.25 -36.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
5618.10 + 19.05
Nifty Midcap (0.17%)
39143.70 + 66.15
Nifty Bank (-0.51%)
44006.40 -226.20
Heatmap

NRL, IIT-Guwahati sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust

It will be carried out as an industry-academia collaboration, and enhance the capacity of both NRL and IIT-G through provision of relevant data and information sharing

IIT Guwahati is the conducting body of the IIT JAM 2023

IIT Guwahati

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and IIT-Guwahati have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to develop technology for production of marketable green carbon from bamboo dust.
As part of the project, a plant of capacity 5 MT/batch will be set up to produce green activated carbon by pyrolysing bamboo dust, an official release said on Thursday.
NRL Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur and IIT-G Dean Prof G Krishnamoorthy signed the agreement on Wednesday.
The R&D project is also aimed towards development of technology for production of very high grade chemically activated carbon having application in pharmaceutical, electronics and mining industries.
It will be carried out as an industry-academia collaboration, and enhance the capacity of both NRL and IIT-G through provision of relevant data and information sharing, the release added.

Also Read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

NRL records highest profit after tax since inception at Rs 3,703 crore

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Adani Group, Hindenburg, Supreme Court and OCCRP: All you need to know

Tata Power arm in deal with steel maker Sanyo to set up captive solar plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks pact with SSMI to set up 28-MW solar plant

BHEL stock powers up on improved prospects for growth, new orders

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partners

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIT Guwahati Numaligarh Refinery Bamboo

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Medplus Health Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiZurich Diamond LeagueMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon