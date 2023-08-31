Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.13%)
65004.87 -82.38
Nifty (-0.16%)
19315.60 -31.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.39%)
5620.85 + 21.80
Nifty Midcap (0.26%)
39178.80 + 101.25
Nifty Bank (-0.44%)
44037.55 -195.05
Heatmap

Tata Power Renewable Energy inks pact with SSMI to set up 28-MW solar plant

In a statement on Thursday, TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, said it has signed the Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with SSMI through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) TP Alpha Limited

solar projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has partnered with Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Private Limited (SSMI) to set up a 28.12-megawatt green energy plant in Maharashtra.
In a statement on Thursday, TPREL, an arm of Tata Power, said it has signed the Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with SSMI through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) TP Alpha Limited.
"TPREL joins hands with SSMI for setting up of 28.125 MW AC (39.375 MWp) captive solar plant in Aachegaon under district Solapur, Maharashtra," the statement said.
The plant is expected to produce 61.875 million inits (MUs) of electricity annually, which would meet the energy requirement of steel manufacturing unit of SSMI.
It will also help to reduce SSMI's carbon footprint by 42,534 tonnes annually.
The project will be commissioned by March 2024, as per the arrangement.

Also Read

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110 MW solar project in Rajasthan

'I feel pity': Nirmal Khanna on Mushaal Malik's induction into Pak cabinet

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

G7 nations to reduce global GHG emissions by 43% by 2030, 60% by 2035

G-7 nation agrees to accelerate phase- out of unabated fossil fuels

BHEL stock powers up on improved prospects for growth, new orders

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partners

J&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

BEL makes vehicle for NDRF to respond to biological, chemical disasters

Google to roll out SGE in India for genAI-enabled search on Chrome

This project aligns with SSMI's long term strategy towards climate change by reducing dependency on fossil fuel-based energy, lower the carbon footprint and manufacture green steel.
Ashish Khanna, CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, stated, "These initiatives yield advantages like cost reduction, lower emissions, enhanced energy security, and alignment with sustainability targets. The government's prioritisation of captive power projects, driven by their economic and environmental merits, highlights their significance for various industries."

Dilipkumar Pachpande, Managing Director of Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd, said: "This collaboration perfectly describes our commitment towards the clean and green energy solutions, which not only aligns with our goals towards climate change and sustainable development but also significantly benefits the steel manufacturing unit by reducing CO2 emissions and costs, enhancing sustainability, and contributing to carbon neutral goals by producing green steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : renewable energy Tata Power solar power

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Medplus Health Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiZurich Diamond LeagueMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partnersJ&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityTop headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecksHere's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon