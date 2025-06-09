Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 59,606 MW and 80,708 MW, respectively

NTPC Limited, NTPC

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned power giant NTPC Group has started commercial operations of 193 megawatt capacity at its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, taking its overall operational capacity to 80,708 megawatt.

"...consequent upon successful commissioning, 193 MW out of 245 MW capacity at plot-3 of Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation wef 00:00 hours of June 9, 2025," NTPC said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 59,606 MW and 80,708 MW, respectively, the company said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ericsson

Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

pharma, drugs, medicine

Advent to invest $175 million in animal health drugmaker Felix Pharma

Coal shortage

Coal India to restart 32 mines to meet power needs as clean energy stalls

Reliance, Shein

Reliance and Shein aim to sell India-made clothes abroad within a year

MSC IRINA

World's largest container ship docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

Topics : NTPC solar power projects solar rooftop system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon