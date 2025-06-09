Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

The agreement covers management of Airtel's pan-India network through Ericsson's centralised Network Operations Centre (NOC), supporting 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Network

Ericsson

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson hold a longstanding partnership of 25 years. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ericsson on Monday said it has secured a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract from telecom major Bharti Airtel.

The agreement covers management of Airtel's pan-India network through Ericsson's centralised Network Operations Centre (NOC), supporting 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing technologies, according to a company statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order. 

"By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel," Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said.

 

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson hold a longstanding partnership of 25 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ericsson Bharti Airtel Airtel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

