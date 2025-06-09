Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advent to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma to expand animal health generics

Advent to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma to expand animal health generics

The private equity firm will take a minority stake in Felix Pharma to back its growth in the expanding generics segment for companion animals

Founded in 2015, Felix Pharma has built a portfolio of 14 US Food and Drug Administration–approved products and supplies private-label medicines to other brands and distributors

Jaden Mathew Paul Alappuzha
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Private equity firm Advent International is set to invest $175 million in Felix Pharmaceuticals, acquiring a minority stake in the Dublin-based company that specialises in off-patent medicines for pets.
 
The deal, comprising both primary and secondary transactions, positions Felix to accelerate its global growth as a differentiated player in the nascent but expanding companion animal generics segment. The company also operates an office in Gurugram, near New Delhi.
 

USFDA-approved portfolio drives expansion

 
Founded in 2015, Felix Pharma has built a portfolio of 14 US Food and Drug Administration–approved products and supplies private-label medicines to other brands and distributors, particularly in the United States.
 
 
The company plans to commission a new injectable facility by the third quarter of 2025, complementing its USFDA-approved oral solid manufacturing plant.
 

Advent cites strong parallels with human generics

 
“Healthcare has been a long-standing focus for us, and we see strong parallels between success in human generics globally and the emerging opportunity in animal health generics,” said Shweta Jalan, managing partner, Advent.

“Felix is well positioned to lead this space,” Jalan added. “Its rapid growth and high customer satisfaction make it a differentiated platform.”
 

Generics still underpenetrated in animal health

 
Less than 10 per cent of the companion animal market is currently held by generic players, noted Pankaj Patwari, managing director, Advent.
 
Felix was co-founded by Neeraj Agrawal and Shumeet Banerji, along with Jonathan Symonds, who chairs pharmaceutical major GSK.
 

Targeting bio-equivalent generics for pets

 
The company develops bio-equivalent generics across a wide range of therapeutic categories, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antibacterials, and antiparasitics, for dogs, cats, and horses.
 
“We were looking for a partner who brings not just capital, but also deep operating expertise and the right mindset and networks to help us grow faster and stronger,” said Agrawal.
 
Felix has offices in Kansas City and Gurugram, in addition to its Dublin headquarters, and employs around 500 people globally.
 

Topics : Advent International Pharma sector Animals

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

