NTPC Group touches 300 billion units power generation mark in FY24

In 2022-23, the group had crossed 300 BU generation on January 5, 2023, it said.

NTPC Group on Tuesday said it has produced 300 Billion Units (BU) of power so far this fiscal.

It is the fastest ever 300 BU generation, NTPC said in a statement.

The milestone was achieved in just 262 days on December 18, which is 18 days early as compared to the previous financial year, it said.

NTPC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country.



NTPC market cap touches Rs 3 trillion



NTPC, the state-owned power generation company, joined the elite group of listed companies having market capitalsation (market cap) of Rs 3 trillion after its stock hit a new peak of Rs 312.45, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade.



Thus far in the calendar year, the stock price of NTPC has zoomed 88 per cent as compared to 16.7 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 01:27 PM, with a market cap of Rs 3.02 trillion, NTPC stood at 20th position in the overall ranking among the BSE listed companies, the exchange data shows.