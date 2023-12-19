Google Maps gets powered up by AI, expands across 3,000 Indian cities

A year after Street View was launched in India, Google Maps now allows users to view and explore over 3,000 cities and towns in India. Last year, Google announced its partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys International, which gave access to imagery of Indian buildings and streets to Google, which has then been powered by AI.
What this means is the ability to extract details of over 300 million buildings in India and overlay it on the maps for better mapping. This ability to give precise information, according to Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP of Maps Experience