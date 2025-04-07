NTPC installed capacity in Chhattisgarh to reach 9,580 Mw by 2029

The installed capacity of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited in Chhattisgarh will surge to 9,580 megawatt (Mw) in the next four years.

Currently, the state-run power major has an installed capacity of 7,180 Mw. Expansion plans are underway at two of the three power stations located in Chhattisgarh, which will enhance the company's installed capacity.

NTPC Western Region II, headquartered in Chhattisgarh, operates five power stations, including Lara in Raigarh district, Sipat in Bilaspur, and Korba in Korba district, along with Gadarwara and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. The Lara and Sipat power stations are currently undergoing expansion.

On April