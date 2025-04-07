Monday, April 07, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC installed capacity in Chhattisgarh to reach 9,580 Mw by 2029

NTPC installed capacity in Chhattisgarh to reach 9,580 Mw by 2029

NTPC Western Region II, headquartered in Chhattisgarh, operates five power stations

NTPC officials stated the plant will address the increasing power demands in the central region, benefiting Chhattisgarh and other states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

The installed capacity of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited in Chhattisgarh will surge to 9,580 megawatt (Mw) in the next four years.
 
Currently, the state-run power major has an installed capacity of 7,180 Mw. Expansion plans are underway at two of the three power stations located in Chhattisgarh, which will enhance the company's installed capacity.
 
NTPC Western Region II, headquartered in Chhattisgarh, operates five power stations, including Lara in Raigarh district, Sipat in Bilaspur, and Korba in Korba district, along with Gadarwara and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. The Lara and Sipat power stations are currently undergoing expansion.
 
Topics : Narendra Modi NTPC Chhattisgarh Power Sector

