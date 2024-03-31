Sensex (    %)
                             
NTPC records highest-ever power generation of 422 bn units in FY24

During 2023-24, the NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF, or capacity utilisation) of 77 per cent, NTPC said in a statement

The company had on September 1, 2023 recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,428 million units.

Mar 31 2024

State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has logged an all-time high annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24.
During 2023-24, the NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF, or capacity utilisation) of 77 per cent, NTPC said in a statement.
According to the statement, NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever yearly generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 6 per cent over 2022-23.
The company had on September 1, 2023 recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,428 million units.
The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices, and robust systems, the statement added.

