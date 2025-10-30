NTPC to set up 2 archery academies in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Jashpur

State-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will set up two archery academies in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur and Jashpur districts where tribal and rural youth will be trained. The power producer will invest about ₹89 crore for national level archery academy at Nava Raipur and Grassroot Archery Academy at Jashpur -- under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) head -- the company said.

“The initiative will open new doors for Chhattisgarh’s youth,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The chief minister said that Jashpur has immense potential in archery, and the academy will give the young athletes the platform, training, and facilities