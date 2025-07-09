Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nykaa sees stable BPC, improved fashion growth; eyes 7.5% EBITDA margin

Nykaa sees stable BPC, improved fashion growth; eyes 7.5% EBITDA margin

With growth steady in beauty and improving in fashion, Nykaa targets stronger margins, offline expansion, and breakeven in fashion by FY26, say analysts

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)
Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) reported stable growth in its Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) segment. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Devangshu Datta
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) reported stable growth in its Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) segment and improving traction in fashion, according to its latest business update.
 
In BPC, revenue grew by around 25–26 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with gross merchandise value (GMV) growing slightly faster — at 27.7 per cent in Q1FY25 and 30.8 per cent in Q4FY25. The company’s owned House of Nykaa brands continue to outpace the broader BPC category.
 
In the fashion segment, net revenue grew 15–16 per cent YoY, while fashion GMV grew in the mid-20s range — at 14.5 per cent in Q1FY25 and 18.4
