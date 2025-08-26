Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement

Ola Electric, OLA

As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Ola Electric on Tuesday said its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received certification under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the automobile and auto components sector.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters.

With this milestone, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The Gen 3 portfolio, comprising S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh, represents the majority of the company's current sales, it added.

 

As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards, it noted.

"Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen our cost structure and margins, enabling us to deliver sustainable growth," a company spokesperson said.

With the auto business targeted to turn EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) positive, the certification acts as a strong catalyst to achieve that goal while ensuring that customers continue to get the best-in-class EVs (electric vehicles) at highly competitive prices, the spokesperson added.

The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Ola electric vehicles

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

