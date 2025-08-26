Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah's FY25 revenue rises 50% to Rs 3,000 cr ahead of IPO

PhysicsWallah's FY25 revenue rises 50% to Rs 3,000 cr ahead of IPO

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah posted Rs 3,000 crore revenue in FY25 with 50% growth, aided by offline expansion and rising paid enrolments, as it prepares for its Rs 4,500 crore IPO

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The company’s growth has been attributed to its offline expansion and an increase in paid batch enrolments | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), edtech platform PhysicsWallah saw its revenue grow 50 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
The company reported revenue of Rs 3,000 crore for FY25, compared with Rs 1,950 crore in FY24, according to sources aware of the matter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at around Rs 200 crore.
 
The company’s growth has been attributed to its offline expansion and an increase in paid batch enrolments. The platform currently has around five million paid users, up from 3.6 million in FY24.
 
During FY25, PhysicsWallah opened more than 120 offline centres, taking its total to over 200 centres nationwide.
 
 
Sources confirmed that the firm has also managed to cut losses. For FY24, the company had reported a loss of Rs 1,131 crore, but the loss narrowed in FY25.
 
Even with the expansion, marketing spend remained below 10 per cent of revenue. PhysicsWallah is debt-free, with over Rs 2,000 crore in its treasury. The company has not yet officially shared its latest financial results.
 
The unicorn is eyeing an IPO through which it reportedly plans to raise around Rs 4,500 crore. The firm filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March this year, taking the confidential pre-filing route.
 

More From This Section

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

How much do Microsoft engineers earn in the US? Pay levels revealed

BSNL

BSNL to add 3-4 lakh 4G sites, bets on affordability over tariff hikes

ITC limited

ITC seeks CCI nod to acquire ABREL's Century pulp paper biz for ₹3,498 cr

Dream 11 parent Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain

Dream11 3.0: CEO unveils new playbook after 95% loss, says no job cuts

Narayan Murthy

Family office to Narayana Murthy wary of startups amid valuation cuts

Topics : EdTech Indian education IPOs initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon