PhysicsWallah's FY25 revenue rises 50% to Rs 3,000 cr ahead of IPO

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), edtech platform PhysicsWallah saw its revenue grow 50 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
The company reported revenue of Rs 3,000 crore for FY25, compared with Rs 1,950 crore in FY24, according to sources aware of the matter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at around Rs 200 crore.
The company’s growth has been attributed to its offline expansion and an increase in paid batch enrolments. The platform currently has around five million paid users, up from 3.6 million in FY24.
During FY25, PhysicsWallah opened more than 120 offline centres, taking its total to over 200 centres nationwide.
Sources confirmed that the firm has also managed to cut losses. For FY24, the company had reported a loss of Rs 1,131 crore, but the loss narrowed in FY25.
Even with the expansion, marketing spend remained below 10 per cent of revenue. PhysicsWallah is debt-free, with over Rs 2,000 crore in its treasury. The company has not yet officially shared its latest financial results.
The unicorn is eyeing an IPO through which it reportedly plans to raise around Rs 4,500 crore. The firm filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March this year, taking the confidential pre-filing route.