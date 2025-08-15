Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Ola Electric targets global market with ₹5 lakh Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Ola Electric targets global market with ₹5 lakh Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Ola Electric unveils the Diamondhead EV motorcycle with a Rs 500,000 price tag, aiming for global market expansion, while integrating a homegrown 4680 battery into key scooter and motorcycle models

Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Aggarwal said the company’s focus is to expand both product offerings and charging infrastructure in parallel, supporting wider adoption of electric two-wheelers in India. Image credit: Ola Electric's X account @OlaElectric

Anjali Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Friday unveiled its new electric motorcycle, Diamondhead, with an expected price of Rs 500,000, targeting a foray into the global market. The company said the motorcycle is designed for commuting, touring, and performance riding. Deliveries of these vehicles are expected to begin in the calendar year 2027.
 
Further advancing its localisation drive, the EV major also announced the integration of an indigenously developed 4680 battery cell into two of its key models: the S1 Pro Plus electric scooter and the Roadster X Plus motorcycle. It also showcased a motor without rare earth metals at its Gigafactory. Deliveries of the updated vehicles will begin post-Navaratri.
   
Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the Diamondhead aims for a target price of Rs 500,000. “Our mission is to take biking to the next level not just in India, but across the world,” he added. The addition of the indigenous battery to its portfolio follows the company’s launch of its 110-acre Ola Gigafactory, which has an initial capacity of 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh).
 
Ola also refreshed its scooter lineup, unveiling the S1 Pro Sport, which will be priced at Rs 149,999 (ex-showroom, introductory), with deliveries commencing from January 2026. “The S1 Pro Sport delivers twice the power of others in the segment, with top speed and acceleration suited for both track and city use. It offers performance, safety features, and suspension that competitors lack, and will be priced competitively against current market options,” Aggarwal said. To improve its market share, the company will now retail the S1 Pro Plus at Rs 1,69,999, down from Rs 1,99,999, while the Roadster X Plus is priced at Rs 1,89,999, a cut from Rs 2,24,000.
 
The launch comes at a time when Ola’s competitors are rapidly expanding their electric two-wheeler portfolios. In recent months, Bajaj introduced the Chetak 3001 at Rs 99,990 to target the budget EV segment; Hero MotoCorp rolled out the Vida VX2 with flexible battery ownership options; and TVS launched the iQube ST with a bigger 5.3 kWh battery and an extended 212 km range. Ather updated its 450 series with new features like magic twist braking and plans to unveil a new EL platform with software upgrades and faster charging later this month. Meanwhile, Ultraviolette launched the Tesseract scooter, and Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of its first electric motorcycle.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric likely to unveil sports scooter segment at I-Day event

Ola Electric, OLA

EV maker Ola opposes auto firms' plea to reduce duty on traction motors

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results: Loss widens 23%, revenue falls 50%

ola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric shares soar 18% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: HCL, Ola, Tata Tech among 25 firms on July 14; see list

 
The S1 Pro Sport's electric motor produces 16 kW of peak power and 71 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0–40 km/h time of 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 152 km/h. According to Vahan data from January to July, Ola registered 1,33,134 units in 2025 compared to 2,70,346 units in 2024 — a decline of about 50.8 per cent.
 
This launch comes at a time when the company has been losing market share amid multiple challenges, including thousands of consumer complaints over alleged faulty products that prompted CCPA intervention and a sizable warranty provision, as well as reported glitches in its vehicle registration process following the termination of a vendor partnership during an internal system overhaul.
 
The company outlined plans to scale its hypercharger network to 10,000 chargers by 2026, aiming to cover major urban and intercity routes. Ola also provided an update on its battery cell manufacturing programme, which it said will enable greater localisation of components. According to Aggarwal, this initiative “will help control costs and reduce import dependence” as electric mobility adoption increases. Ola also unveiled its new MoveOS 6 software, which will add features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot alerts, a voice assistant, and multiple customisable modes. The company highlighted its in-house 4680 “Bharat” cells, which will power two-wheelers, three-wheelers, energy storage systems, and drones.
 
The motorcycles and scooters will be available through Ola’s existing direct-to-customer sales network, with bookings for the scooters starting immediately. Aggarwal said the company’s focus is to expand both product offerings and charging infrastructure in parallel, supporting wider adoption of electric two-wheelers in India.

More From This Section

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Passenger vehicle despatches in reverse gear for 3rd straight month in Julypremium

passenger vehicle, pv sales

Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in July on muted demand: Siam

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

OSM to invest $25 million in EV assembly plant in Jafza over 5 years

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra plans to export EVs to UK with trade agreement in place

Mercedes-Benz's India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer (pictured) told Business Standard an interview.

Bulk of Mercedes cars on road E20-compliant: MD & CEO Santosh Iyer

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon