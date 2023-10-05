close
OMC inks pact with Hindalco to supply raw minerals to alumina refinery

State-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Thursday signed a pact with Hindalco Industries for providing long-term raw material linkage for its refinery project at Kansariguda in Rayagada district

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

Patnaik appealed to people of Rayagada to provide support to the refinery project, so that work can start soon and make visible changes in the lives of local people

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
State-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Thursday signed a pact with Hindalco Industries for providing long-term raw material linkage for its refinery project at Kansariguda in Rayagada district.
The agreement was signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. OMC MD Balwant Singh his Hindalco counterpart Satish Pai signed the agreement for their respective organisations. The pact will speed up the work for a two-million ton alumina refinery in Rayagada.
Terming the development as a significant milestone in the journey of Odisha's industrial growth, Patnaik said the state is poised to become an industrial hub of the East.
"Let's co-create a future where business and socio-economic growth go hand in hand, making Odisha a shining example for the world," he said.
Patnaik appealed to people of Rayagada to provide support to the refinery project, so that work can start soon and make visible changes in the lives of local people.
In June, the state government came up with a new long-term linkage policy of minerals for industries, facilitated through the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited.

This policy was a commitment to foster an environment where industries can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the state's socio-economic fabric, Patnaik said, adding that this pact exemplifies our dedication to making Odisha a magnet for industrial investments.
The chief minister outlined that the alumina refinery of Aditya Aluminum Limited at Kanshariguda is a green field project coming up with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore. The project will create 1,000 direct jobs and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities, he said.
Industries & MSME Minister PK Deb said partnership of people is essential for industries. He said the state government is committed to the development of tribal people in mines-rich area.
Joining the MoU signing ceremony on virtual platform, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, said Odisha is witnessing rapid industrialization under the leadership of Patnaik.

Topics : OMC Hindalco Industries Refinery

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

