Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ONGC, BP to drill stratigraphic wells for India's energy security

ONGC, BP to drill stratigraphic wells for India's energy security

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on the sidelines of Urja Varta 2025 event in the national capital

ONGC

As part of the agreement, ONGC will be putting in money, BP will provide expertise. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned ONGC has signed an agreement with global energy giant BP to collaborate on drilling multiple stratigraphic wells in India.

This partnership will enhance geological understanding and unlock untapped hydrocarbon potential, strengthening India's long-term energy security, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said in a post on X.

"#ONGC has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with @bp_plc on 17 July 2025, to collaborate on drilling stratigraphic wells in India's Category II & III offshore sedimentary basins: Andaman, Mahanadi, Saurashtra, and Bengal," the oil major said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on the sidelines of Urja Varta 2025 event in the national capital.

 

Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said this was one of the initiatives that "we have been talking about sometime ... called stratigraphic wells."  This is the first of the series of such initiatives which will be done. ONGC has taken the leap to tie up with BP in terms of well design, well location, understanding geology etc.

As part of the agreement, ONGC will be putting in money, BP will provide expertise, he said.

In a statement, Kartikeya Dube, Head of Country, bp India, and Senior Vice President, bp group, said: "We believe drilling of new stratigraphic wells will be very valuable and can lead to a new understanding and potential. bp's experience in deep water exploration supported by new seismic technologies would be of great assistance during the evaluation and subsequent drilling of stratigraphic wells."  Stratigraphic wells are drilled mainly for the purpose of stratigraphic information to provide aid in oil and gas explorations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life aims to expand and focus on tech amid macro opportunities in FY26

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF re-enters Mumbai market with ₹800 crore premium housing project

Wipro

Wipro projects a slightly better second quarter on strong deal pipeline

PepsiCo, Pepsi

India beverage dip weighs on PepsiCo Q2, global growth stays firm

Wipro

Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes, cites weak demand environment

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri ONGC natural gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon