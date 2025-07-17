Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India beverage dip weighs on PepsiCo Q2, global growth stays firm

India beverage dip weighs on PepsiCo Q2, global growth stays firm

PepsiCo reports beverage sales decline in India for Q2 due to early rains impacting FMCG demand; global growth buoyed by no sugar drinks and food volume gains

PepsiCo, Pepsi

The company’s beverage share has been aided by the performance of trademark Pepsi, which has been buoyed by the expansion and success of low and no sugar offerings.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Beverage major PepsiCo witnessed a decline in its beverage business in India in the 12-week period ended 14 June, as early rains spoiled sales of summer-centric fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the country.
 
The American beverage and snack maker’s international beverages business “performed well and delivered 9 per cent organic revenue growth,” the company said in its prepared management remarks after announcing its results.
 
However, in the 10-Q form, it noted that 1 per cent unit volume gains made during the 12 weeks were offset by a decline in India.
 
The company’s beverage share has been aided by the performance of trademark Pepsi, which has been buoyed by the expansion and success of low and no sugar offerings. These comprise nearly 60 per cent of Pepsi’s volume mix (in key anchor markets) and are available in more than 115 countries.
 
 
“Pepsi has gained share in many markets year-to-date, including large markets such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK,” the prepared remarks added. 

Also Read

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo India logs ₹1,172 cr PBT for CY 2024, revenues at ₹8,877 cr

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta

India market in a good place: PepsiCo chairman & CEO Ramon Laguarta

Pepsi, PepsiCo

PepsiCo cuts 2025 profit forecast amid trade tensions and cost pressures

PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India

Coke, Pepsi set to battle Campa with ₹10 no-sugar drinks in key markets

Pepsico (Photo:Bloomberg)

PepsiCo acquires prebiotic soda brand Poppi in $1.95 billion deal

 
Meanwhile, its international convenient foods business delivered 4 per cent organic revenue growth in the second quarter — an acceleration versus the previous quarter. “The growth was driven by good performance in markets including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, India, Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Thailand,” it stated.
 
Unit volume, meanwhile, grew 5 per cent, primarily reflecting growth in India, Thailand, Australia and China.
 
“We’re encouraged by the acceleration in our net revenue growth versus the previous quarter, with our businesses effectively navigating through a challenging environment. Our international business momentum continued,” Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo, stated in an earnings release.
 
“As we look ahead, we will continue to build upon the successful expansion and growth of our international business and accelerate initiatives to improve our North America business performance,” he added.
 
PepsiCo has brands like Kurkure, Lays and Quaker Oats in foods, and Pepsi and Mountain Dew in its beverage portfolio.

More From This Section

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF re-enters Mumbai market with ₹800 crore premium housing project

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life aims to expand and focus on tech amid macro opportunities in FY26

Wipro

Wipro yet to decide on salary hikes, cites weak demand environment

Wipro

Wipro projects a slightly better second quarter on strong deal pipeline

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green

Kinetic-Lamborghini JV aims for 10% of $5 bn global golf cart market

Topics : Company Results PepsiCo Pepsico India FMCG sector Beverage firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon