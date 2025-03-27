Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel lands 2Africa Pearls subsea cable in Mumbai with Meta, Center3

Airtel lands 2Africa Pearls subsea cable in Mumbai with Meta, Center3

Part of the 45,000 km-long 2Africa system, set to be the world's longest cable once completed

Airtel

The latest cable is expected to enable global hyperscalers and businesses in the country to seamlessly access international connectivity and data centre services. (Photo: Reuters)

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the landing of the new 2Africa Pearls subsea cable in Mumbai, connecting India to Africa and Europe via the Middle East. The cable is part of the 2Africa cable system, which will be the world's longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning over 45,000 kilometres.
 
The 20th subsea cable connecting India, the asset will bring 100 terabits per second (Tbps) of international capacity. Airtel has partnered with Meta and Center3, a subsidiary of the Saudi Telecommunications Company (STC Group).
 
Exactly a month ago, Airtel had announced the landing of the 21,700 km-long optical fibre SEA-ME-WE 6 (Southeast Asia–Middle East–West Europe-6, or SMW6) communications cable in Chennai. It connects India to Singapore and France (Marseilles) and brings a whopping 220 terabits per second (Tbps) of global capacity to India.
 
 
The latest cable is expected to enable global hyperscalers and businesses in the country to seamlessly access international connectivity and data centre services. Earlier cables have been fully integrated with Airtel’s data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, at its large facilities in the respective cities.
 
The company said it is aggressively diversifying its global network, which spans 400,000 route kilometres (Rkms) across 50 countries and five continents. "We will continue investing in global cable systems and future-proof our network with an aim to deliver high uptime, reliability and superior quality network to our customers,” Sharat Sinha, director and chief executive officer – Airtel Business, said.

Submarine telecommunication cables are the backbone of global communication, carrying approximately 99 per cent of internet traffic and supporting critical services such as commerce, finance, government operations, digital health and education. Physically linking continents, they also connect markets. As of 2024, more than 500 active cable systems are in operation, transmitting vast amounts of data with high efficiency. While India has become the largest data-generating nation and hosts more than 152 data centres, it had been fed by only 18 undersea cables till last year.
 
Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel's chief regulatory officer Rahul Vatts said the industry faces major hurdles in repairing damaged cables, at a time damages to cables from fishing vessels are going up. "The approval needed to get a repair ship to India takes six months. It requires officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to be present on the ship when maintenance is going on," he said.
 
The industry also faces challenges on customs duty, having to report whether repairs for cables are ongoing within or outside India's economic zone, which raises confusion and escalates costs, he added. In order to further incentivise the sector, he suggested the government reduce the licence fees for cable landing systems and offer tax incentives on the import of cables.
 
The company has investments in 34 cables globally, with some of the recent ones including Southeast Asia–Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) and Equiano. Its network investments also include large cable systems like i2i Cable Network (i2icn), Europe India Gateway (EIG), IMEWE, SEA-ME-WE-4, AAG, Unity, EASSy, Gulf Bridge International (GBI) and Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA Cable), amongst many others.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

