Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 75% intercity passengers booked rides from 6 pm-12 am on redBus in '23

Over 75 per cent of all intercity bus passengers, who made bookings on the redBus platform, travelled between 6pm and 12 midnight in 2023, according to a report.

Stranded passengers wait at an inter-state bus terminal in Guwahati on Tuesday during a strike called by All Assam Students’ Union and the North East Students’ Organisation in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Photo: PTI

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 75 per cent of all intercity bus passengers, who made bookings on the redBus platform, travelled between 6pm and 12 midnight in 2023, according to a report.
The time from noon to 5pm was a distant second with 13 per cent of all travel occurring during this time, the online bus ticketing platform said in a report released on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A total of 76 per cent of people made intercity travel bookings on the platform for journeys between 6 pm and 12 midnight, the report said.
As per the report, on an average, more than 50,000 buses were available on the redBus platform per day in 2023. All calculations are as per data on the redBus platform for 2023.
Additionally, according to the report, the popularity of AC buses remained high, constituting 63 per cent of all intercity bus bookings on redBus, higher than the 60 per cent recorded in 2023.
As per the report, Tirupati and Shirdi were the most-visited pilgrimage destinations in 2023, followed by Nashik & Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar).
The report added that Goa topped as the leisure destination choice, followed by Pondicherry, Manali, and Siliguri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations

Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi with daughter Suhana ahead of Dunki release

SRK visits Tirupati with daughter Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of Jawan release

Delhi's coldest morning this winter pushes power demand to all-time high

Steel pipe maker JTL Industries net profit rises to over Rs 30 cr in Q3

Coca-Cola India's bottling arm refranchises operations in 3 regions

JSW Energy proposes to top Adani's bid for coal-power plant: Report

RIL launches Graduate Engineer Trainee programme, to hire engineers

Topics : RedBus bus service Tirupati Shirdi temple online business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon