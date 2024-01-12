RIL launches Graduate Engineer Trainee programme, to hire engineers

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest company, has launched the Graduate Engineer Trainee programme, aiming to hire graduate engineers across businesses - from petrochemicals to new energy.

Reliance has opened its entry-level recruitment drive for young engineers named the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 programme from all over India, with an aim to nurture young, high-potential engineering talent for key technical roles across business verticals, the firm said on its website.

This year, the application process has been taken online for the first time. Registration for the programme has started from January 11 and will remain open till January 19, the firm said on its website.

The online application process -- as opposed to the more commonly used campus recruitment process, wherein companies can visit only a few dozen institutes every year -- is launched with a view to offer equal opportunity to every young engineering student pan-India and democratise access to world-class training and employment opportunities in Reliance, particularly for youngsters from smaller towns and institutes beyond just the top 50 or 100.

This is in line with the recent success of ISRO and the feelings expressed by its Chairman S Somanath that India's talent resides in smaller cities and regional institutes.

Under this programme, Reliance is inviting online applications from B.Tech and B.E. graduates of the 2024 batch from various streams, namely chemical, electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation, from AICTE-approved institutes.

"Shortlisted students will go through the online assessment (cognitive test plus subject matter) between February 5 and 8," Reliance said, adding that shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews from February 23 to March 1 and final selection would happen by the end of March.

The graduate engineers are being sought across oil-to-chemicals business, oil and gas exploration and production, project management group, petrochemicals procurement and contracting, and new energy, it said.

"We invite outstanding professionals with the aspiration to touch the lives of millions of Indians to join us! Here is an opportunity for you to dream big, do big and be a part of our phenomenal growth story!" Reliance said.

The GET programme provides a launch pad for budding engineers by giving them training and exposure through a structured learning journey.

Reliance has created a dedicated website to share the eligibility criteria, and information on the entire process, and accept online registrations.

Eligibility is a minimum of 60 per cent or 6 CGPA across 10th, 12th, Diploma (if applicable) and a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent or more in engineering (up to 7th semester/graduation), it said, adding that eligible disciplines are chemical, mechanism, electrical and instrumentation engineering.