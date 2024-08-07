Business Standard
Over half of Reliance employees under 30, women make up 21% of workforce

Reliance's total employee count stands at 347,362, of which 74,317 are women. Among the new joinees during FY24, a total of 41,092 were women

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Signage for Reliance Industries Ltd. in Gujarat, India.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Reliance hired as many as 171,116 new employees across diverse businesses in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), taking its total workforce count to nearly 348,000, the company revealed in its annual report on Wednesday.

Among the total employees in Reliance Group, 53.9 per cent are below the age of 30.
 
Of its total workforce, 21.4 per cent are female employees, the group said, noting that a total of 98 employees availing maternity leave from the previous year have also joined back in the current financial year.


Reliance’s total employee count stands at 347,362, of which 74,317 are women. Among the new joinees, 41,092 were women, the report noted, highlighting investments in human capital.

“Of the total new hires, 81.8 per cent are below the age of 30, and 24.0 per cent are female,” the group said.

Reliance Employee Data FY24

Source: Reliance Group

The company has 1,723 differently-abled employees, mostly engaged in Reliance Retail, which covers various services including foods, groceries, apparel, footwear, and toys among others.

Provided 28.80 million person-hours of training

During FY24, the company provided over 28.80 million person-hours of training while a total of 2,726 new ideas were submitted under Mission Kurukshetra, an internal company initiative for employees to submit their ideas for business solutions.

During the period, 6,414 employees went on paternity leave, while 811 maternity leaves were taken by employees.

Overall voluntary separations in FY24 were recorded lower compared to FY23 at 143,280.

Reliance hired 115 interns in FY24

“Currently, 114,948 employees are actively engaged in learning via LinkedIn while 68,035 employees are upskilling themselves and building capabilities via Coursera. RIL also conducted Spectrum 8.0, the eighth edition of RIL’s annual learning and development festival, which witnessed over 19,000 learners across sessions,” the report said.

During the previous financial year, Reliance onboarded a total of 544 trainees and 115 interns from over 100 educational institutions, the company said.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

