TVS SCS wins 3-year contract from manufacturing firm JCB for Vadodara unit

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, has secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, for three years.

JCB has been one of TVS SCS’s first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana, for parts distribution.

K Sukumar, chief executive officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, “JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration. Securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative, value-driven solutions. With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting-edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India.”