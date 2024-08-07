Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TVS SCS wins 3-year contract from manufacturing firm JCB for Vadodara unit

JCB has been one of TVS SCS's first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana, for parts distribution

TVS Supply Chain

Photo: Twitter @TVSSCS

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, has secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, for three years.

JCB has been one of TVS SCS’s first few clients for more than two decades, with TVS SCS offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana, for parts distribution.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

K Sukumar, chief executive officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, “JCB has been a pivotal partner in our growth journey, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration. Securing this contract underscores our commitment to delivering process excellence and innovative, value-driven solutions. With this new deal, we are excited to offer an extensive suite of in-plant warehousing services along with cutting-edge technology solutions to further drive business transformation for JCB in India.”

Deepak Shetty, chief executive officer and managing director JCB India, said, “We are pleased to partner with TVS SCS for our in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at Vadodara. We look forward to their expertise in supply chain management enhancing our efficiencies. This factory is a fully export-focused facility and plays a critical part as it supplies components to our global factories the world over. We are delighted to have TVS SCS on board as our partner in our journey in excellence.”

TVS SCS’s in-plant logistics services for JCB’s Vadodara plant will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding. The company will deploy material handling equipment (MHE) and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract. JCB’s Vadodara plant manufactures fabrications and components for JCB’s plants globally.

Also Read

TVS Mobility, Mitsubishi Corp sign deal for employee exchange programme

TVS SCS Q1FY25 results: Net profit at Rs 7.5 cr on growth in revenue

TVS Mobility arm acquires automotive components supplier Roberto Nuti

Mitsubishi Corp gets CCI's approval to acquire stakes in two TVS group cos

TVS Holdings to buy 80.7% stake in Home Credit India worth Rs 554.06 cr

Topics : TVS Group Supply chain Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon