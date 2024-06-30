Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.89 trn, Reliance shines

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a rally in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday.
While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore.
TCS added Rs 34,733.64 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,12,845.09 crore.
The mcap of ICICI Bank soared Rs 30,286.99 crore to Rs 8,44,201.88 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 18,267.7 crore to Rs 8,22,530.35 crore.
The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 14,656.3 crore to Rs 6,50,602.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 13,808.74 crore to Rs 12,80,865.43 crore.
State Bank of India's valuation rallied Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 7,57,565.68 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 7,953.37 crore to Rs 5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,616.91 crore to Rs 5,30,475.82 crore.
However, the valuation of LIC tumbled Rs 22,042.61 crore to Rs 6,25,573.90 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

16% RIL shareholders oppose reappointment of Aramco chairman as director

Premiumcci

Star India-Viacom18 merger may take more time as CCI looks into details

Jio financial services

Jio Financial Services launches 'JioFinance' app in beta version

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Govt asks state-run oil refiners, RIL to jointly negotiate Russia oil deal

Health, Healthcare

Reliance Retail Ventures plans expanding in diagnostic healthcare: Report

Topics : Reliance Group mcap RIL mcap Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon