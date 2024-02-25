Sensex (    %)
                        
Overseas loans' share in total Adani group debt portfolio declines

Global bond investors keen to invest in Indian infrastructure sector

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)
Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

The share of foreign loans in total Adani group debt portfolio dropped to 61 per cent by September 2023 from 63 per cent as of March 2023, as the group repaid part of its foreign loans and refinanced part of older loans.
 
The share of Indian lenders, on the other hand, rose to 39 per cent in the total debt pie in September 2023 from 37 per cent in March after a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in January last year, which led to volatility in the share prices of group companies. The group’s total debt remained static

Topics : Adani Group Bank loans loans Adani Indian lenders

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

