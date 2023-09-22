OYO added 2,800 new corporate clients in Jan-July, up 11.75% YoY: Report

Hospitality tech platform OYO has added nearly 2,800 corporate clients during the January-July 2023 period, up 11.75 per cent year-on-year, according to a report.

The company in its report titled 'OYO Business Travel Trends Report 2023' revealed that it recorded 20 per cent revenue growth from business travel in January-July 2023 against the year-ago period.

"OYO had added 2,471 corporate clients in the same period last year recording nearly 12 per cent YOY (year-on-year) growth," the report said on Friday.

The report also said that Hyderabad has emerged as the leading city, adding 660 corporate clients, followed by Gurugram with 593 clients, Delhi with 343 clients, Bengaluru with 315 clients, Mumbai (282 clients), Kolkata (268 clients) and Pune (218 clients).

Many other business hubs such as Noida, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Chennai and Coimbatore have contributed to the growth.



Hyderabad has also contributed the most towards revenue growth followed by Pune, Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

The growth is led by a strong demand from startups, film production houses, travel management companies, small and medium scale enterprises, and traditional business houses & conglomerates, it highlighted.

Also Read IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's OYO to add 300 hill station hotels by Aug to cash in on vacation rush SC allows SpiceJet to pay Credit Suisse in instalments over 6 months Go First says airline's revival could be derailed by lessors' demands Resignations have no impact on expansion, more pilots joining: Akasa CEO Manipur govt reprimands Airtel over availability of mobile internet service Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year