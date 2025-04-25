Friday, April 25, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

Pahalgam attack: HDFC Life simplifies death claim settlements process

For submitting a death claim against a policy held with HDFC Life, the nominee/legal heir must provide proof of death caused due to the terror attack

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life’s local branch staff, across all locations, will be readily available to offer on-the-ground assistance and support to the affected families.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Life Insurance announced that it has simplified the process for claim submission for family members/nominees of policyholders who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, the insurer said in its press release.
 
For submitting a death claim against a policy held with HDFC Life, the nominee/legal heir must provide proof of death caused due to the terror attack, issued by the local government, police, hospital, or relevant authorities.
 
Nominees can contact HDFC Life via call centre number: 022-68446530, email at service@hdfclife.com, or by visiting any of its branch offices. HDFC Life’s local branch staff, across all locations, will be readily available to offer on-the-ground assistance and support to the affected families.
 

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance death claims Pahalgam attack HDFC Life terror attacks

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

