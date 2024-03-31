Paytm employees stare at forced resignations, company denies layoff buzz

One97 Communications (OCL), the company that operates the Paytm brand, is asking its employees to resign citing restructuring at the organisational level, people in the know said.

While the exact number of employees impacted could not be ascertained, sources in the know said that in some departments the impact is almost 50 per cent of the headcount. Some of the business units that have been impacted include the telco unit, marketing, the Paytm Payments Bank, and others.

Last week, the company terminated the services of those employees who had refused to resign.

Paytm said the company is undergoing a routine appraisal process involving