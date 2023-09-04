Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Paytm's Sharma open to increasing stake in Indian payments firm

Sharma, also CEO of Paytm, holds a 19.42% in Paytm after purchasing shares from Antfin amid broader concerns about Chinese ownership in Indian financial technology companies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chris Thomas and Sethuraman N R
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on Monday he is open to increasing his stake in the Indian fintech firm if there are sellers, weeks after he became the largest shareholder in the company by buying stake from Chinese firm Antfin.
Sharma, also CEO of Paytm, holds a 19.42% in Paytm after purchasing shares from Antfin amid broader concerns about Chinese ownership in Indian financial technology companies.
"Paytm is truly an Indian company. It is a milestone that I'm able to acquire more stake in my company," Sharma told Reuters.
"Antfin has not indicated that they want to sell (a further) stake at the moment, but if they do, I will jump at any opportunity to buy more equity in Paytm," he said.
Antfin's selldown had followed a complete exit by Alibaba in February. Japan's Softbank Group Corp has also been cutting its stake in Paytm through open market deals.

Also Read

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

Paytm founder set to acquire 10.3 per cent stake in the company from Antfin

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions

Insolvency proceedings: Gujarat High Court stays NCLT order against Rasna

Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 26 MW captive solar project in Maha

Udaan makes organisational changes in business and tech verticals

InterGlobe Aviation to set up subsidiary for financing aviation assets

Domestic, short-haul international: A-I Express unveils vision after merger

Paytm is focusing on its payments and credit business and is targeting free cash flow of sizable value soon, Sharma said.
Paytm on Monday also launched a $12 "soundbox" device that lets merchants accept both mobile and card payments across networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and homegrown RuPay, as it looks to attract more subscribers from its large network.
The soundbox provides instant audio alerts on amounts paid to merchants through an inbuilt speaker.
Paytm competes with players such as Google Pay and Walmart's PhonePe in India, where digital payments gained traction after the country banned some high-value currency notes in 2016. Merchants from vegetable vendors to large retail stores now accept digital payments.
The focus is to add as many merchants as possible and engage with them, riding the popularity of soundbox, Sharma said.
Paytm shares ended little changed on Monday, trimming some earlier losses. The stock has rebounded sharply from November lows after the company reached operational profitability ahead of schedule, but is still about 60% off its IPO issue price of 2,150 rupees.
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Tomasz Janowski and Mike Harrison)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm China

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon