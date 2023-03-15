JUST IN
No contagion seen on Indian bonds, forex from SVB collapse: DBS Bank
BofA gets more than $15 bn in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
SoftBank management leadership team visits add weight to India market
Rise in average value of card, internet banking frauds: Govt data
Bank borrowings jump 64% in FY23, cross Rs 5 trillion mark for first time
PNB signs deal with warehousing body for financing against e-NWR
Most APAC fin institutions immune to US bank failure, rising rates: Moody's
Two US bank failures not to impact banks in India, APAC: Moody's
SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores
Banks may hike MCLR by 150 bps in FY24 amid tight liquidity: Report
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
No contagion seen on Indian bonds, forex from SVB collapse: DBS Bank
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions

Paytm UPI LITE brings single-click payments that never fail even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours

Topics
Paytm | UPI transactions | Paytm Payments Bank

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

Homegrown Paytm Payments Bank on Wednesday announced it now has over 2 million users on Paytm UPI LITE.

The Bank recorded over half a million daily transactions for Paytm UPI LITE through the Paytm app, it said in a statement.

"We have seen great adoption of Paytm UPI LITE, having crossed the milestone mark of over 2 million users within a short span of time," said a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson.

"With Paytm UPI, we bring lightning-fast payments that never fail, powered by the latest UPI LITE technology and the security of Paytm Payments Bank," the spokesperson added.

Paytm UPI LITE brings single-click payments that never fail even when banks have success rate issues during peak transaction hours.

Once loaded, UPI LITE allows a user to do instant payments of up to Rs 200, making the entire experience seamless. A maximum of Rs 2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI LITE, making the cumulative daily usage up to Rs 4,000.

Paytm UPI is powered by the latest UPI LITE Technology for successful payments, and offers three-level bank-grade security.

Additionally, payments made using UPI LITE will not be shown in the passbook, offering an uncluttered bank statement for the user. It records only a single entry when adding money to UPI LITE balance.

"As the first payments bank to launch UPI LITE, the Bank continues in its tradition of building technology-led innovative solutions for its users, revolutionising everyday transactions," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paytm

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.