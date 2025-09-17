PepsiCo chairman Ramon Laguarta meets PM Modi, reinforces India focus

Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo’s chairman and chief executive officer, Ramon Laguarta, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi, the US-based beverage company said in a LinkedIn post.
 
The post also wished Modi a happy 75th birthday and said the meeting focused on strengthening PepsiCo’s long-term commitment to India and exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas such as manufacturing, sustainability, innovation and community development.
 
“The discussion reinforced our long-term commitment to India as a key growth market. PepsiCo has been part of India’s growth story for more than three decades, and we remain committed to investing in its future while making
