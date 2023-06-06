close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PFS initiates process to select new CEO to put behind corporate lapses

PFS has initiated the process of selecting a new chief executive officer as the company leaves behind the past controversies over allegations of corporate governance lapses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) has initiated the process of selecting a new chief executive officer as the company leaves behind the past controversies over allegations of corporate governance lapses.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the selection process for the new MD and CEO is anticipated to be concluded by October 19, aligning with the superannuation of the incumbent chief Pawan Singh.

The company's management is committed to moving forward and embracing a new chapter at PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS). As it leaves behind the controversies of the past, PFS is seeking a new MD and CEO, who will lead it towards a more promising future, the sources said.

PFS, classified as an Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) by the Reserve Bank of India, operates as a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC, promoted by PTC India Ltd.

In the wake of the resignation of three independent directors on January 19, 2022, citing concerns over corporate governance and compliance, followed by the departure of two more independent directors on December 2, 2022, PFS faced obstacles in meeting financial reporting obligations. Its parent company PTC India too was affected.

However, PFS recently announced robust financial results, reporting a net profit of Rs 36.41 crore for the quarter ending March 2023, a notable increase of nearly 46 per cent year-on-year. The company's net interest margin (NIM) rose to 4.35 per cent in Q4 of FY23, while its total income for the same period decreased to Rs 199.70 crore from Rs 231.35 crore in the preceding year.

Also Read

PTC India December-quarter consolidated net profit up 66% to Rs 104 crore

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

ICRA downgrades PTC Financial Services short-term rating over operations

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report

Course5 Intelligence announces second close of $53 million funding round

Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions

75% of Indian businesses will increase investment on data streaming: Report

VRS for staff may be only option for loss-making MTNL if it shuts: Execs

Global environment challenging but company steadfast : TCPL chairman

For the entire fiscal 2022-23, PFS recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 175.81 crore, reflecting significant growth compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 129.98 crore.

With a focus on reestablishing stability, PFS has already appointed new independent directors, and most of the required committees, as per regulations, are in place.

Following the resignation of independent directors, PFS engaged an independent firm to conduct a forensic audit, culminating in the submission of the final Forensic Audit Report (FAR) on November 4, 2022.

In addition, the management enlisted the services of a professional firm to review the response provided in the FAR and the accompanying documents. The Board of Directors reviewed the forensic auditor's report during meetings held on November 7 and November 13, 2022, ultimately concluding that no material impact on the company's financials or instances of fraud or funds diversion were identified.

Currently, PFS is in communication with regulatory bodies such as Sebi, stock exchanges, the RBI and ROC to address the matters raised in the resignation letters.

During a meeting held on February 3, 2023, the Board of Directors reevaluated the findings of the forensic audit and reaffirmed the absence of any material impact on the company's financials or instances of fraud or funds diversion involving the company or its employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CEOs board of directors

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon